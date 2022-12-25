TOP 10 jewellery pieces to steal from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh

Let's check out some amazing jewellery pieces by Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame. The actress can help you out this wedding season.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh wearing a studded and pearled neckpiece in pink in contrast to a blue lehenga.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh flaunting her pearl neckpiece and jhumkis.Source: Bollywood
This Jhumkis style neckpiece by Ayesha Singh is very different indeed.Source: Bollywood
A sleek diamond choker on a gown would just be perfect.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh looks so darn pretty in this chandelier-style choker neckpiece.Source: Bollywood
A medium choker on a lehenga with no earrings is just enough!Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh wearing a Kundan set during the holi sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Here's another choker set that you can steal from Ayesha Sinh's lookbook.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh in a Kohlapuri Saaj, Thushi and also a long neckpiece with Nath as well.Source: Bollywood
An elegant layered pearl set with small jhumkis would make you look elegant.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!