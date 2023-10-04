Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod and other top 10 leading ladies on TV with most Insta followers

TV divas like Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan and others are ruling social media.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Hina Khan

Hina is the diva of TV. She has been loved as Akshara from YRKKH. Today, she is a big star on social media as well. She has about 19 million followers on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina has about 9.2 million Instagram followers,

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is currently seen in Barsatein and the diva has 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash has 7.2 million followers on Instagram.

Niti Taylor

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Niti Taylor has 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya has 5.8 million Instagram followers.

Surbhi Chandna

Sherdil Shergill actress Surbhi has 5.7 million followers.

Shweta Tiwari

Main Hoon Aparajita star Shweta has 4.9 million followers.

Disha Parmar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar has 2.5 million followers.

Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod entered the industry now but has managed to have 2 million followers on Instagram.

