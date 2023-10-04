Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod and other top 10 leading ladies on TV with most Insta followers

TV divas like Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan and others are ruling social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Hina is the diva of TV. She has been loved as Akshara from YRKKH. Today, she is a big star on social media as well. She has about 19 million followers on Instagram.
Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina has about 9.2 million Instagram followers,
Shivangi is currently seen in Barsatein and the diva has 8.6 million followers on Instagram.
Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash has 7.2 million followers on Instagram.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Niti Taylor has 6.3 million followers on Instagram.
Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya has 5.8 million Instagram followers.
Sherdil Shergill actress Surbhi has 5.7 million followers.
Main Hoon Aparajita star Shweta has 4.9 million followers.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Disha Parmar has 2.5 million followers.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod entered the industry now but has managed to have 2 million followers on Instagram.
