Top 10 looks of Bigg Boss 18's wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor that are too hot to handle
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 06, 2024
Kashish Kapoor is a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 18. She entered the show along with rival Digvijay Singh Rathee.
From day one, Kashish Kapoor has made enough noise in Bigg Boss 18 house. She had an argument of sorts with Eisha Singh.
But here's looking at some of Kashish Kapoor's pictures that proves she is a true blue fashionista.
Kashish Kapoor's Instagram wall is filled with pictures that showcase her bold and beautiful side.
From plunging neckline gowns to hot shorts, Kashish Kapoor's wardrobe is filled with trendy and chic outfits.
Kashish Kapoor looks hot as fire in the black lacy short dress. She has the perfect physique to pull off this outfit.
Orange and pink colour combination adds the spunk and quirk to Kashish Kapoor's looks.
Kashish Kapoor's backless blouse is just oh-la-la. She looks ravishing and how.
Kashish Kapoor seems to have a soft corner for thigh-high slit gowns.
Kashish Kapoor looks HAWT is denim shorts teamed with strappy and lacy top.
