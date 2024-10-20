Top 10 most controversial Bigg Boss contestants

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2024

Dolly Bindra's ugly fight with Manoj Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari remains one of the best moments from the show.

Kamaal R Khan was part of Bigg Boss 3 and his comments led to controversy.

Imam Siddique was part of Bigg Boss 9 and made headlines with his offensive behavior.

Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies and her presence makes the season a blockbuster hit.

Pooja Mishra's drama left everyone shocked. She remained in the eye of the public with her controversies.

Zubair Khan's physical assault on Akash led to his eviction.

Armaan Kohli was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and his abusive behaviour with Sofia Hayat grabbed all the attention.

Priyanka Jagga's verbal abuse and claims of miscarriage left everyone stunned.

Kavita Kaushik was part of Bigg Boss 15 and her revelations will leave you shell-shocked.

Swami Om was evicted from Bigg Boss 10 after he was accused of collecting his urine and throwing on the contestants.

