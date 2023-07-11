Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi shows of the week; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jump up on the list
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Despite absence of Dayaben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah is ruling the chart.
Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has jumped to second spot from third.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the third spot.
The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to fourth from second spot.
Kundali Bhagya has shown the massive progress and taken the fifth spot.
Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is on the sixth spot.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped to seventh spot.
Radha Mohan is comfortably stationed on eighth spot.
Bhagya Lakshmi has taken up the second last position.
Shiv Shakti remains to be on the tenth spot.
