Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi shows of the week; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jump up on the list

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Despite absence of Dayaben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah is ruling the chart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has jumped to second spot from third.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the third spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped to fourth from second spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya has shown the massive progress and taken the fifth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is on the sixth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped to seventh spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Mohan is comfortably stationed on eighth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagya Lakshmi has taken up the second last position.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Shakti remains to be on the tenth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com