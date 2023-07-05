Top 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows of the week; Anupamaa remains stable on THIS spot

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains to be at number one spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show is second on the spot as per the list shared by Ormax Media.

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is stable on third spot.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is fourth most-liked show.

Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is on the fifth spot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the sixth spot.

Bhagya Lakshmi has taken up the seventh spot.

Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has got the eighth spot.

Radha Mohan is on ninth spot.

Shiv Shakti has entered the list this week and is on the tenth spot.

