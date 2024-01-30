Top 10 most liked Indian TV stars who are as loved as Bollywood celebs

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a massive fan following.

Shivangi Joshi portrayed Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has gained widespread admiration for her acting.

Jennifer Winget is recognized for her roles in shows like Beyhadh and Bepannah and is admired for her versatile performances.

Karan Patel is a popular figure in the Indian TV industry, known for playing Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Hina Khan is well recognized for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shaheer Sheikh has been a part of shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Surbhi Chandna best known as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz, she is admired by many thanks to her performances.

Mohsin Khan portrayed Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and has garnered a considerable fan following.

Nakuul Mehta known for Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz, he is loved by everyone.

Drashti Dhami has played notable roles in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

Harshad Chopda, a charismatic TV actor renowned for his standout performances, especially in Bepannaah.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama in the acclaimed TV series Anupamaa.

