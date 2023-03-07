TOP 10 Most-Liked TV shows: Anupamaa retains spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbs chart and more  

Let's check out which TV show has grabbed which place on the TOP 10 most-liked TV shows chart by Ormax Media. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more shows on the list. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Anupamaa is on TOP 

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa has yet again grabbed the first position. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

The multi-starrer sitcom has yet again grabbed the second spot. Anupamaa has beaten TMKOC's record. 

Indian Idol 13 

Rishi Singh, Senjuti Das and more contestants have hooked the fans to Indian Idol 13 and how! It was a romance special and Bappi Da special episode. It is at number 3. 

The Kapil Sharma Show 

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and more made a special appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last weekend. It is on no 4. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is placed at number 5 yet again. 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer TV show Kumkum Bhagya has climbed a spot. It is now at number six. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

 Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer have also climbed a spot. From 8 it is not in 7th position. 

Radha Mohan 

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy starrer has slipped down two spots. From 6 it has now grabbed a place at number 8. 

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Shrey Mittal starrer Naagin 6 has bounced back on the chart. It has grabbed a place on number 9. 

Kundali Bhagya 

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer has retained its position at number 10. 

