TOP 10 Most-Liked TV shows: Anupamaa retains spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbs chart and more  

Let's check out which TV show has grabbed which place on the TOP 10 most-liked TV shows chart by Ormax Media. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more shows on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa has yet again grabbed the first position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer sitcom has yet again grabbed the second spot. Anupamaa has beaten TMKOC's record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Singh, Senjuti Das and more contestants have hooked the fans to Indian Idol 13 and how! It was a romance special and Bappi Da special episode. It is at number 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and more made a special appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last weekend. It is on no 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is placed at number 5 yet again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer TV show Kumkum Bhagya has climbed a spot. It is now at number six.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer have also climbed a spot. From 8 it is not in 7th position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy starrer has slipped down two spots. From 6 it has now grabbed a place at number 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash and Shrey Mittal starrer Naagin 6 has bounced back on the chart. It has grabbed a place on number 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora starrer has retained its position at number 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
