Top 10 most-liked TV shows of the week; Anupamaa in danger?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the list this week as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kapil Sharma Show has taken up the second spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is finding it difficult to climb to top spot from its 3rd position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the 4th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is ruling the 5th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is comfortably stationed on 6th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radha Mohan is entertaining the masses and has taken the 7th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The news twists in Kundali Bhagya has bagged the show 8th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagya Laxmi is the 9th most-liked TV show this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Hai Chahatein has taken up the last spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Top movies of Kartik Aaryan that made him a star
Find Out More