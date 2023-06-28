Top 10 most-liked TV shows of the week; Anupamaa in danger?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the list this week as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show has taken up the second spot.

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is finding it difficult to climb to top spot from its 3rd position.

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the 4th spot.

Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is ruling the 5th spot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is comfortably stationed on 6th spot.

Radha Mohan is entertaining the masses and has taken the 7th spot.

The news twists in Kundali Bhagya has bagged the show 8th spot.

Bhagya Laxmi is the 9th most-liked TV show this week.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has taken up the last spot.

