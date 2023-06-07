Top 10 Most-liked TV shows of the week: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma rules; Anupamaa takes THIS spot

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (May 27-Jun 2) list is out now. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more on list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

No 1

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains to be the most-liked TV show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 2

The Kapil Sharma Show is on the second spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 3

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is now the third most-liked TV show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 4

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped a spot this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 5

India's Best Dancer has taken up the fifth spot this time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 6

Radha Mohan is entertaining the audiences and is the sixth most like TV show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 7

Bhagya Lakshmi has jumped from the last spot last week to seventh spot this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 8

Fans seem to be losing interest in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 9

Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has marked its re-entry on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 10

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has also reappeared on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 sequels of OTT series and movies fans are desperate for

 

 Find Out More