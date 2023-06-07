Top 10 Most-liked TV shows of the week: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma rules; Anupamaa takes THIS spot

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (May 27-Jun 2) list is out now. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more on list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023