Top 10 Most-liked TV shows of the week: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma rules; Anupamaa takes THIS spot

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (May 27-Jun 2) list is out now. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more on list. | Jun 07, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains to be the most-liked TV show.
The Kapil Sharma Show is on the second spot.
Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is now the third most-liked TV show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped a spot this week.
India's Best Dancer has taken up the fifth spot this time.
Radha Mohan is entertaining the audiences and is the sixth most like TV show.
Bhagya Lakshmi has jumped from the last spot last week to seventh spot this week.
Fans seem to be losing interest in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now.
Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has marked its re-entry on the list.
Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has also reappeared on the list.
