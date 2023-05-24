Top 10 Most-liked TV shows of the week

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list from May 13 to May 19 is out now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains to be number 1 despite controversy around makers.
The Kapil Sharma Show is the second most liked TV show this week.
Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show was dropped from second spot to third.
Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is on the fourth spot.
Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fifth spot.
Sai-Satya-Virat's drama in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has helped the show take up the sixth spot.
Kumkum Bhagya is on the seventh spot this week.
Radha Mohan is among the last three as it has taken up the eighth spot.
Pandya Store wasn't on the list last week but not it is!
Bhagya Lakshmi has replaced Naagin 6 to take up the tenth spot.
