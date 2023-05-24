Top 10 Most-liked TV shows of the week

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list from May 13 to May 19 is out now.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

No 1

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains to be number 1 despite controversy around makers.

No 2

The Kapil Sharma Show is the second most liked TV show this week.

No 3

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show was dropped from second spot to third.

No 4

Reality TV show India's Best Dancer is on the fourth spot.

No 5

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fifth spot.

No 6

Sai-Satya-Virat's drama in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has helped the show take up the sixth spot.

No 7

Kumkum Bhagya is on the seventh spot this week.

No 8

Radha Mohan is among the last three as it has taken up the eighth spot.

No 9

Pandya Store wasn't on the list last week but not it is!

No 10

Bhagya Lakshmi has replaced Naagin 6 to take up the tenth spot.

