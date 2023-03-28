TOP 10 Most loved female characters from TV shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more 

Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anu from Anupamaa, Katha from Katha Ankahee and more, meet the most loved female characters from popular TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
Rupali is acing Anupamaa!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ain't nobody like Sherni Sai Joshi. Ayesha Singh is best!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If there's anyone who's real, it's Katha. Aditi Dev Sharma is ruling hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash has won hearts as every character in Naagin 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya has been ruling hearts since 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have slipped down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor has made Prachi a household name already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megha Chakraborty has given a new flavour to Imlie after Sumbul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Khare's Lakshmi from Bhagya Lakshmi is very popular indeed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reem Shaikh is essaying the role of Eisha in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!