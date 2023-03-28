TOP 10 Most loved female characters from TV shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more 

Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anu from Anupamaa, Katha from Katha Ankahee and more, meet the most loved female characters from popular TV shows.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Anupamaa

Rupali is acing Anupamaa!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Joshi

Ain't nobody like Sherni Sai Joshi. Ayesha Singh is best!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katha

If there's anyone who's real, it's Katha. Aditi Dev Sharma is ruling hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prarthna/ Preeti

Tejasswi Prakash has won hearts as every character in Naagin 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preeta

Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya has been ruling hearts since 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara

Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have slipped down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi Kapoor

Niti Taylor has made Prachi a household name already.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie

Megha Chakraborty has given a new flavour to Imlie after Sumbul.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare's Lakshmi from Bhagya Lakshmi is very popular indeed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eisha

Reem Shaikh is essaying the role of Eisha in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian films with massive box office records

 

 Find Out More