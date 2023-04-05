Top 10 most recent looks of Tejasswi Prakash where she looks like a true fashionista

Tejasswi Prakash knows to look ravishing in whatever she wears. If you do not believe us then check out her hottest and latest snaps right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Summer ready

Tejasswi surely knows the art to be summer ready and how? She is one of the top names in the Hindi TV industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion game

The fashion style game of the Naagin actress i very strong. She always posts jaw dropping snaps of her fashionable looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular

The actress is very stylish and knows to put both Indian and western outfitd with a lot of oomph and grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Winner

The diva knows to slay her summer fashion in point. Just like the way she lifted Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she is a pro with her sartorial picks too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Metallic hue

Tejasswi can never go wrong with her love for metallic dresses. For this look we would love to give her a total 10 out of 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boldest

The Swaragini star is known to express her point of views in a bold way and it also speaks volumes with the kind of outfits that she chooses to wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blazer attire

The actress kept up the trend and went for a black blazer dress. In the past, such a look was donned by Bella Hadid to Emilia Clarke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goddesss

The Indian TV star aka Ragini Maheshwari of Swarigini is looking hot as hell in this blue coloured cut out flowy dress which is wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soaring

We cannot stop staring at how hot the actress looks and her glam quotient is just so on point. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

The beauty is a stunner and has killer looks, great acting skills and has created love in the hearts of her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for BJP; here are actors who have dabbled in politics

 

 Find Out More