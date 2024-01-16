Top 10 Pakistani family dramas that are more entertaining than heavy Indian daily soaps
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Aunn Zara is one of the most loved comedy family dramas starring Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt.
Chaudhary and Sons is a light-hearted family drama which talks about a family reunion. This one stars Ayeza Khan in the lead role.
Chupke Chupke is entertaining to the core. Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt have come together for this one.
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Humsafar is a must watch on this list.
Hum Tum stars Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir starrer is about khatti meethi nok-jhok between the leads.
Ishq Jalebi stars Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam. The show is a must watch for all fans of Pakistani shows.
Kuch Ankahi is one of the best family dramas to come out in 2023.
Mann Mayal is laced with an intense love story. It stars Maya Ali and Hamza Abbasi.
Shahrukh Ki Saliyan is a comedy family drama starring Ramsha Khan and Ahsan Khan. The series is also on Amazon Prime Video.
Suno Chanda starring Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz is one of the best family dramas of 2018.
A second season came out in 2019. It got a lot of love as well.
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Zindagi Gulzar Hai touches upon a lot of social issues making it perfect for family binge.
