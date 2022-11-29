Would you like Virat as a husband? Surely after seeing this snap you cannot deny the same.Source: Bollywood
Sai and Virat are twinning adorably in the colour white and we cannot deny that they are looking too cute.Source: Bollywood
Find yourself a girl who will look at you the way Ayesha is looking at Neil with love filled in her eyes.Source: Bollywood
The on-screen pair look adorable as a Maharashtrian couple. We wish they were married in real life too.Source: Bollywood
It looks like this snap was taken on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Find yourself a man who will always be with you just like Neil is there for Ayesha.Source: Bollywood
If you want to party with your bae then this is how you need to dress up like Neil and Ayesha.Source: Bollywood
There is no doubt in saying that Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are one of the cutest on-screen couple.Source: Bollywood
Neil and Ayesha have been their goofy best and we cannot stop staring a this naughty pair.Source: Bollywood
This is one of the best snaps of Sai and Virat. What do you think about the same?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!