Top 10 photos of Rashami Desai that show she is a true diva

Rashami loves to experiment with her fashionable picks and is undoubtedly one of the best TV stars. Take a look at her hottest photos which are totally unmissable.Source: Bollywood
Rashami is one hell of a hottie and is one of the utmost sultry stars in the telly world.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a glam doll in a green dress which she wore for an awards function.Source: Bollywood
The Uttaran actress never misses to flaunt her hot curves in a silver skirt and bra.Source: Bollywood
Rashami is surely a powerhouse of talent and is also known to exude sensuousness in every frame.Source: Bollywood
Rashami is creating a classy fashion in an animal printed co-ord set which is green in colour.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked sexy in this neon-coloured blazer which she teamed up with a pink coloured skirt.Source: Bollywood
The actress is best known for her role as Laal Naagin from Naagin 6. She was seen dazzling in a silver outfit.Source: Bollywood
Rashami's social media handle is no less than a fashion diary. She knows to make heads turn in every frame.Source: Bollywood
The TV star can be seen sitting on white sand in a hot yellow dress that had a thigh-high slit and a deep plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
Isn't the star looking cute and goofy in this snap? She has worn a pink dress and has coloured her hair which has surely taken the limelight.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!