Top 10 photos of Rashami Desai that show she is a true diva

Rashami loves to experiment with her fashionable picks and is undoubtedly one of the best TV stars. Take a look at her hottest photos which are totally unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Hottest star

Rashami is one hell of a hottie and is one of the utmost sultry stars in the telly world.

Cutie in a green dress

The actress looked like a glam doll in a green dress which she wore for an awards function.

Sexy

The Uttaran actress never misses to flaunt her hot curves in a silver skirt and bra.

What a transformation

Rashami is surely a powerhouse of talent and is also known to exude sensuousness in every frame.

Stealing the limelight

Rashami is creating a classy fashion in an animal printed co-ord set which is green in colour.

Bold look

The diva looked sexy in this neon-coloured blazer which she teamed up with a pink coloured skirt.

Hottest naagin

The actress is best known for her role as Laal Naagin from Naagin 6. She was seen dazzling in a silver outfit.

Superb fashion pick

Rashami's social media handle is no less than a fashion diary. She knows to make heads turn in every frame.

Ultra bold look

The TV star can be seen sitting on white sand in a hot yellow dress that had a thigh-high slit and a deep plunging neckline.

Never fails to impress fans

Isn't the star looking cute and goofy in this snap? She has worn a pink dress and has coloured her hair which has surely taken the limelight.

Thanks For Reading!

