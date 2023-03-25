Top 10 photos of the first generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the favourite serial of many. Here's how the cast of the first generation of the hit serial looks now.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Hina Khan

Akshara underwent a massive transformation.

Shivangi Joshi

From Naaira to Seerat the actress had a sexy transformation.

Karan Mehra

Naitik has totally changed and how?

Ashnoor Kaur

The cute Naira looks very pretty now.

Shivansh Kotia

Duggu is now in college.

Rohan Mehra

The star played Naksh in the serial and was totally charming.

Kanchi Singh

The actress looked different as Gayu at that time.

Nidhi Uttam

It has been more than a decade that Nidhi was in the show.

Ayush Viz

The actor is a married man now in real.

Neha Saroopa

The actress looks the same. What do you think?

