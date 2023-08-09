TOP 10 pics of Anushka Sen from her a luxurious US trip will leave you feeling wanderlust

Anushka Sen celebrated her birthday in the US. She is currently enjoying a luxurious trip in the US.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Birthday girl

Anushka Sen turned 21 on August 4. She took a trip to the US with her parents.

Luxurious travels

Anushka often shares pictures from her luxurious trip.

Family time

She shared pictures with her parents on Instagram from their US vacation.

FRIENDS cafe

Anushka visited the FRIENDS cafe in New York and clicked pictures.

Enjoying 'me' time

Anushka can be seen enjoying the nature there.

Statue of Liberty

Anushka posed with the Statue of Liberty.

Happy moments

Anushka is surely having the best time out there.

Diva

Her classy outfits for the trip make us fall in love with her.

Fashionista

Anushka Sen is the fashionista and her pictures on Instagram are proof.

Selfie time

Anushka Sen never fails to give #travelgoals with all her trip pictures.

