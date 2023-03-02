Top 10 pics of Mohsin Khan to remind everyone how much he is missed on screen

Mohsin Khan has created a place in everyone's hearts with his role as Kartik from Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is missed on TV now, here's the proof.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Winning hearts

Mohsin Khan has won the hearts of his fans with his role as Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Absent

The actor has been absent from the small screen for quiet sometime now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are waiting

There have been reports doing roundabouts that the star will be seen with the cast of Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To work with Nidhi Shah

The actress is as of now being seen in Anupamaa and reorts are stating that Mohsin may be paired against her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visual treat

Nidhi and Mohsin lately did a music video together named Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy chemistry

The song which has been crooned by Javed Ali shows a sexy chemistry between both Nidhi and Mohsin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First time seen together

Nidhi revealed in an interview with India Forums that she has worked with Mohsin for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love interest

Reports state that Mohsin will enter Anupamaa show as Kinjal's love interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans waiting

Mohsin's fans are eagerly waiting to see the handsome actor back on TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohsin's workfront

Some reports also suggest that Mohsin will not be a part of Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: John Wick Chapter 4: Top 10 things to know about the Keanu Reeves movie

 

 Find Out More