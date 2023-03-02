Top 10 pics of Mohsin Khan to remind everyone how much he is missed on screen

Mohsin Khan has created a place in everyone's hearts with his role as Kartik from Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is missed on TV now, here's the proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023
Mohsin Khan has won the hearts of his fans with his role as Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has been absent from the small screen for quiet sometime now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been reports doing roundabouts that the star will be seen with the cast of Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is as of now being seen in Anupamaa and reorts are stating that Mohsin may be paired against her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi and Mohsin lately did a music video together named Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song which has been crooned by Javed Ali shows a sexy chemistry between both Nidhi and Mohsin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nidhi revealed in an interview with India Forums that she has worked with Mohsin for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports state that Mohsin will enter Anupamaa show as Kinjal's love interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin's fans are eagerly waiting to see the handsome actor back on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some reports also suggest that Mohsin will not be a part of Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!