TOP 10 pics of Shehnaaz Gill that'll leave you staring at your mobile screens

Birthday girl Shehnaaz Gill is one of the hottest and most popular DIVAS! Here's proof...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2023

DIVA

Shehnaaz aces the lady in black and red lips look. 

Corset 

One of the first looks after transformation that bowled us all over. 

Strings attached

Shehnaaz has been tugging at everyone's heartstrings with bold avatar. 

Bride

Her first ramp walk was very special.

Saree love

Shehnaaz has been acing saree looks a lot. However, this one has a different charm. 

Smokey eyes 

Only Shehnaaz Gill can ace the smokey eyes in a nude coloured outfit. 

Poser 

Shehnaaz has been adding to her forte. She has become a model!

Action queen

Who wants to get their ass kicked? 

A hottie

One of the earlier photoshoots of Shehnaaz that took social media by storm. 

