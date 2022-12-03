Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses who is ageing like fine wine. We are here with her TOP 10 saree looks that are too sensuous to handle.Source: Bollywood
Shweta knows how to captivate anyone's attention.Source: Bollywood
A layered sheer saree with a black blouse just adds to her beauty.Source: Bollywood
A designer saree meant just for Shweta.Source: Bollywood
Like the colours, Shweta also has various facets to her personality. Here's a sassy one.Source: Bollywood
Shweta can give a tough time to any Gen Z girl.Source: Bollywood
Shweta in an embellished powder blue saree looks so pretty, no?Source: Bollywood
When you've worked hard on yourself, flaunt that toned leg in a saree.Source: Bollywood
Now, this is interesting and super classy at the same time, no?Source: Bollywood
Go for a gaudy look depending on the occasion, never fails.Source: Bollywood
This one's from her latest photoshoot. Which of them did you like the most?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!