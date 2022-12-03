10 times Shweta turned sensuous in saree 

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses who is ageing like fine wine. We are here with her TOP 10 saree looks that are too sensuous to handle. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Beauty in white 

Shweta knows how to captivate anyone's attention. 

Source: Bollywood

Red hot 

A layered sheer saree with a black blouse just adds to her beauty. 

Source: Bollywood

One of a kind

A designer saree meant just for Shweta. 

Source: Bollywood

Subtle red 

Like the colours, Shweta also has various facets to her personality. Here's a sassy one. 

Source: Bollywood

Yellow YOLO 

Shweta can give a tough time to any Gen Z girl. 

Source: Bollywood

Bluebird 

Shweta in an embellished powder blue saree looks so pretty, no?

Source: Bollywood

Flaunt it 

When you've worked hard on yourself, flaunt that toned leg in a saree. 

Source: Bollywood

Designer pink

Now, this is interesting and super classy at the same time, no? 

Source: Bollywood

Some festive glam 

Go for a gaudy look depending on the occasion, never fails. 

Source: Bollywood

Too HOT

This one's from her latest photoshoot. Which of them did you like the most? 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai: Educational qualifications of the Bachchan parivaar

 Find Out More