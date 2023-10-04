Top 10 pictures of Shweta Tiwari that prove she is ageing backwards

On Shweta Tiwari's birthday, here's a look at her best and classiest pictures.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

TV Queen

Shweta Tiwari has been a very popular face of the TV industry for a long time now.

Birthday girl

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress celebrates her birthday today.

Age is just a number

The actress turns 43 years old. She is a mother to two.

Ageing backward

One look at her and anyone would say that the diva is ageing like a fine wine.

What a hottie

Shweta Tiwari recently underwent a transformation and is now one of the hottest diva of the TV industry.

Killer looks

She still looks the same! There is absolutely no change at all.

Beauty personified

Shweta Tiwari can give any young actress a run for her money when it comes to good looks.

Those abs

Shweta Tiwari is quite dedicated when it comes to fitness and she loves to flaunt her killer abs.

Natural beauty

Shweta Tiwari is naturally beautiful, elegant and graceful.

Looks to kill

Shweta Tiwari can make any go weak in the knees with her looks.

A true fashionista

Shweta Tiwari also have a great fashion sense.

Desi kudi

But in the end, Shweta Tiwari is a desi at heart who loves to wear sarees.

Thanks For Reading!

 Find Out More