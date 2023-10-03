Top 10 reasons to watch Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu's new TV show

Saubhagyavati Bhava is the latest addition to collection of Indian daily soapsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
The show has a completely new pairing of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu which is very refreshing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is a new age drama where elements of social media and tech have been included in the story lineSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is far from conventional daily soaps in terms of production and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen in a never seen before avatar in the show adding to the excitement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known to have always played a boy next door to an ideal husband, but in this show he plays a grey shade character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two popular actors in one show is a very uncommon feat. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra fight it out to be the best in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dheeraj is known to be a designer himself and always adds his point of view to his outfits. It will be exciting to see his style game in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the few episodes that have been aired Dheeraj and Amandeep's chemistry has been praised a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his show Sherdil Shergill going off air it is a show that will prove Dheeraj's supremacy on TV. It will be exciting to follow the show to see how things pan out for himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The content of the show is very different from some other shows which makes it totally a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new TV show airs on Star Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
