Top 10 reasons to watch Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu's new TV show

Saubhagyavati Bhava is the latest addition to collection of Indian daily soaps

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

New pairing

The show has a completely new pairing of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu which is very refreshing.

New age drama

The show is a new age drama where elements of social media and tech have been included in the story line

Non conventional

The show is far from conventional daily soaps in terms of production and more.

New avatar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen in a never seen before avatar in the show adding to the excitement.

Character with grey shades

He is known to have always played a boy next door to an ideal husband, but in this show he plays a grey shade character.

Top two stars

Two popular actors in one show is a very uncommon feat. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra fight it out to be the best in the show.

Dheeraj's style game

Dheeraj is known to be a designer himself and always adds his point of view to his outfits. It will be exciting to see his style game in the show.

The chemistry

In the few episodes that have been aired Dheeraj and Amandeep's chemistry has been praised a lot.

Time to prove

After his show Sherdil Shergill going off air it is a show that will prove Dheeraj's supremacy on TV. It will be exciting to follow the show to see how things pan out for him

Interesting storyline

The content of the show is very different from some other shows which makes it totally a must watch.

Where to watch

The new TV show airs on Star Bharat.

