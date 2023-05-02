Top 10 reasons why Anupamaa continues to rule TRP charts
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Anupamaa has been one of the top rated family dramas that has been winning hearts on the minds of audiences in India.
The characters in Anupamaa have been relatable and connect with fans on a personal level.
Anupamaa cast has given strong performances adding depth to all the characters.
Anupamaa has emotionally connected with the audiences on themes like amily, relationships, and self-discovery.
Anupamaa also has an engaging and a fresh storyline and has kept the viewers hooked.
The show has a lot of plot twists and cliffhangers leaving fans wanting for more in the next episode.
Anupamaa showcases important social issues and creates awareness.
Anupamaa show has stars from varied regions and cultures, showcasing diversity.
Anupamaa show has left fans teary eyed and empathetic.
Anupamaa continues to rule TRP charts due to storyline, characters and plot.
