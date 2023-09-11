Top 10 relationship lessons from Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other top TV shows

YRKKH, Anupamaa, and more TV shows teach a lot about love and life through their characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Two little kids always teach their viewers to always live life positively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara and Manjari's relationship always shows the reflection of the mother-in-law, who has become a mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Viaan is Aarav’s stepfather, but he has only love for Aarav, which shows that a relationship is built on love, not only by being related by blood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Savi is not related to Ishaa, but their relationship proves that a teacher is also like a mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To be fearless like Anu and live life without fearing judgements, even by one’s own family members.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa never referred to Kinjal as her daughter-in-law, but always treated her like her daughter Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The best lesson from Abhir and Abhinav is how even in a father and son relationship, one can find friendship and a confidant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In every situation, a mother always takes a stand for her kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj adores his wife Anu and follows her lead; that's true women empowerment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajveer is Shrishti’s nephew, but we learn how one can find a friend in any relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
