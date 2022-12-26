TOP 10 revelations by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma 

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Sandeep Kumar featured on Pankaj Ki Panchayat and Aishwarya made some revelations.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma is a minion and Shinchan fan.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma designed her own wedding lehenga. Pretty na?Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya wanted to create something that represents both her and Neil Bhatt's BG.Source: Bollywood
On the show, it was revealed that Aishwarya Sharma is temperamental.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma loves shoes.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma named Jason Momoa and Hrithik Roshan as her celebrity crushes.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma said that she loves herself a lot. Well, Self-love is important. Especially, in today's world.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya-Neil has had small fights over the take on scenes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma is close to Sheetal Maulik, Vihaan Verma, Sneha Bhawsar and others apart from Neil Bhatt.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma asked fans to keep watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and make them TOP the TRP charts.Source: Bollywood
