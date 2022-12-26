TOP 10 revelations by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma 

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Sandeep Kumar featured on Pankaj Ki Panchayat and Aishwarya made some revelations. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Aishwarya loves cartoons

Aishwarya Sharma is a minion and Shinchan fan. 

Aishwarya loves designing

Aishwarya Sharma designed her own wedding lehenga. Pretty na? 

The thought 

Aishwarya wanted to create something that represents both her and Neil Bhatt's BG. 

Aishwarya's temper

On the show, it was revealed that Aishwarya Sharma is temperamental. 

Footwear 

Aishwarya Sharma loves shoes. 

Celebrity Crushes

Aishwarya Sharma named Jason Momoa and Hrithik Roshan as her celebrity crushes. 

Main to apni fave hoon 

Aishwarya Sharma said that she loves herself a lot. Well, Self-love is important. Especially, in today's world. 

Neiwarya fights 

Aishwarya-Neil has had small fights over the take on scenes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Members she is close to

Aishwarya Sharma is close to Sheetal Maulik, Vihaan Verma, Sneha Bhawsar and others apart from Neil Bhatt.  

Christmas and New Year wish to fans

Aishwarya Sharma asked fans to keep watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and make them TOP the TRP charts. 

