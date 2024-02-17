Top 10 richest TV stars of India
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Kapil Sharma reportedly charged ₹50 lakh per episode just for chatting with celebs on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2.
Sunil Grover after his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show became a household name and charges ₹10-12 lakh per day.
Hina Khan has reportedly gone from ₹1 per episode to ₹2 lakh per episode with her growing popularity/
Mishal Raheja has become one of the highest-paid actors of all time in the industry, charging ₹1.5-1.6 lakh per episode.
Ronit Roy, one of the faces of the industry charges ₹1.25 lakh per day.
Ram Kapoor, another icon of the industry also charges ₹1.25 lakh per day.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karan Patel similarly charges ₹1.25 lakh per day.
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest-charging TV actresses ₹1-1.5 lakh per episode.
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Sakshi Tanwar charges ₹1.25 lakh per episode.
Mohit Raina has been growing in popularity over the period of time and now charges ₹1 lakh per episode.
