Top 10 Rupali Ganguly pictures with her Anupamaa family that prove she is the most favourite on sets

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2024

Rupali Ganguly shares a strong bond with Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi.

Source: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly's picture with Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey went viral in no time.

Source: Instagram

Nishi Saxena who plays the role of Dimple in Anupamaa often shares candid pics with Rupali Ganguly.

Source: Instagram

Though on-screen, Alpana Buch's character is always against Anu, off-screen they share a special bond.

Source: Instagram

The ladies of Anupamaa do make for a solid team.

Source: Instagram

Vaquar Shaikh plays the role of Yashdeep in Anupamaa. He made this post to wish her on her birthday.

Source: Instagram

Sagar Parekh who used to play Samar in Anupamaa was Rupali Ganguly's most favourite on sets.

Source: Instagram

Unlike the on-screen Aadhya, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is pretty fond of Rupali Ganguly.

Source: Instagram

Aashish Mehrotra used to play the role of Toshu in the show. He is good friends with Rupali Ganguly.

Source: Instagram

Kunwar Amar is Titu in Anupamaa. In no time, he has struck a great bond with Rupali.

Source: Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 motivating films on OTT that will push you to work harder and better

 

 Find Out More