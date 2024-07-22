Top 10 Rupali Ganguly pictures with her Anupamaa family that prove she is the most favourite on sets
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 22, 2024
Rupali Ganguly shares a strong bond with Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi.
Rupali Ganguly's picture with Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey went viral in no time.
Nishi Saxena who plays the role of Dimple in Anupamaa often shares candid pics with Rupali Ganguly.
Though on-screen, Alpana Buch's character is always against Anu, off-screen they share a special bond.
The ladies of Anupamaa do make for a solid team.
Vaquar Shaikh plays the role of Yashdeep in Anupamaa. He made this post to wish her on her birthday.
Sagar Parekh who used to play Samar in Anupamaa was Rupali Ganguly's most favourite on sets.
Unlike the on-screen Aadhya, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is pretty fond of Rupali Ganguly.
Aashish Mehrotra used to play the role of Toshu in the show. He is good friends with Rupali Ganguly.
Kunwar Amar is Titu in Anupamaa. In no time, he has struck a great bond with Rupali.
