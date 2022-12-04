TOP 10 looks of Pranali Rathod 

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has an amazing wardrobe and this webstory is proof!

Hottie 

Pranali has a dominant white wardrobe. 

Swimwear

Yes, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is quite bold! 

Boss lady

Pranali Rathod looks cutie but is a boss lady in real life.

Bridal look

Uff, she looks royal, no? 

Patootie 

A dungaree with a striped shirt to throw you back to the 90s. 

Cool chic

It seems, Pranali loves denim shorts and a white top is her favourite routine.   

Denim again 

Uff, what would we give to have this oversized denim shirt! 

Pretty lady 

A simple white suit with a heavy work dupatta. 

Girl-next-door 

Pranali Rathod looks unrecognisable in this denim short and black tube top. 

Serenity

A white halter neck and backless dress is a must have! 

