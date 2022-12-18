Stealworthy ethnic looks of Hina Khan

Are you looking for some ethnic style inspiration for the wedding season? Here's Hina Khan, the OG TV diva for your help.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

A Saree

Until you are clumsy, a sheer gorgeous white saree is serenading. 

Source: Bollywood

Sharara 

Hina Khan has an amazing collection of shararas. Here's one of them. 

Source: Bollywood

Anarkali kahan chali?

Opt for different colours, Keep your wardrobe colourful. 

Source: Bollywood

 Something different 

A saree with a jacket, that's one cool way to style it. 

Source: Bollywood

Sharara no. 2

When you want to opt for a subtle floral one. 

Source: Bollywood

Floooored

A long Anarkali is a must-have! 

Source: Bollywood

Haldi outfit?

This co-ord set with a long jacket is so pretty. 

Source: Bollywood

Gharara

If you want to wear something like Sharara but not sharara, here's gharara!

Source: Bollywood

A Lehenga

Uff this has to be the prettiest outfit in Hina's wardrobe! 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV actresses who look ultra-hot in bodycon gowns 

 Find Out More