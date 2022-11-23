The diva was seen wearing a spaghetti strap like black blouse. You can don the same for the cocktail party of your buddy.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss OTT fame woman was seen wearing a simple saree that had puffed up sleeves.
Urfi stunned everyone as she wore a quirky and unconventional tube top and nailed the underboob trend.
Urfi was seen wearing a deep V-neck blouse and she teamed up her look with oxidised jewellery.
Urfi does not mind being trolled for her fashion choices. Here she has worn a floral blouse which is best for all your day time functions.
Don't you think Urfi should wear more of shimmery sarees which makes her look like a beautiful woman without mercy.
In this snap, Urfi is wearing a pretty revealing velvet blouse and is flaunting herself perfectly.
The diva was seen wearing a one shoulder top at the gym. She was seen flaunting her toned figure in front of the camera.
Once at the airport, Urfi was spotted wearing a white kurta which she teamed with a blue dupatta. She looked like an Indian woman.
Urfi has worn a sleeveless kurti that has strap sleeves and is looking regal in the frame.
