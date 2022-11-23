Bold avatar

The diva was seen wearing a spaghetti strap like black blouse. You can don the same for the cocktail party of your buddy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Unbelievable

The Bigg Boss OTT fame woman was seen wearing a simple saree that had puffed up sleeves.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous look

Urfi stunned everyone as she wore a quirky and unconventional tube top and nailed the underboob trend.

Source: Bollywood

Social media on fire

Urfi was seen wearing a deep V-neck blouse and she teamed up her look with oxidised jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Cheeky look

Urfi does not mind being trolled for her fashion choices. Here she has worn a floral blouse which is best for all your day time functions.

Source: Bollywood

Royal queen

Don't you think Urfi should wear more of shimmery sarees which makes her look like a beautiful woman without mercy.

Source: Bollywood

Velvet blouse

In this snap, Urfi is wearing a pretty revealing velvet blouse and is flaunting herself perfectly.

Source: Bollywood

Gym look

The diva was seen wearing a one shoulder top at the gym. She was seen flaunting her toned figure in front of the camera.

Source: Bollywood

White kurta set

Once at the airport, Urfi was spotted wearing a white kurta which she teamed with a blue dupatta. She looked like an Indian woman.

Source: Bollywood

Sufi vibes

Urfi has worn a sleeveless kurti that has strap sleeves and is looking regal in the frame.

Source: Bollywood

