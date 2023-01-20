Top 10 times Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre looked dapper

Shiv Thakre is creating a lot of noise in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Take a look at the times he created a noise with her hot photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023
Shiv looks too handsome in this Indian kurta which is blue in colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He knows to leave his fans gasping for breath in a white and blue coloured informal suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are drooling over this snap of Shiv's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv is totally looking handsome in this blue and white coloured striped suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star looks like a rockstar in this snap. What do you think about the same?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is flaunting his Marathi swag in this traditional frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv is looking dapper in this hoodie and we can't stop staring at the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star was in Leh Ladakh when he posted this snap wearing a yellow outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the winter outfit of the star in which he looks dapper.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is looking very dapper in this printed t-shirt which is all things cool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!