Top 10 times Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre looked dapper

Shiv Thakre is creating a lot of noise in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Take a look at the times he created a noise with her hot photos.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Blue man

Shiv looks too handsome in this Indian kurta which is blue in colour.

Cute smile

He knows to leave his fans gasping for breath in a white and blue coloured informal suit.

Hottest

We are drooling over this snap of Shiv's.

Handsome

Shiv is totally looking handsome in this blue and white coloured striped suit.

Hottie

The star looks like a rockstar in this snap. What do you think about the same?

Swag

The actor is flaunting his Marathi swag in this traditional frame.

Winter is here

Shiv is looking dapper in this hoodie and we can't stop staring at the same.

Travel goals

The star was in Leh Ladakh when he posted this snap wearing a yellow outfit.

Winter is here

We love the winter outfit of the star in which he looks dapper.

Captioned shirt

The actor is looking very dapper in this printed t-shirt which is all things cool.

