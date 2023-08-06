Top 10 times Dipika Kakar gave us relationship goals along with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim leave no stone unturned to express their love for each other

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Dipika Kakar birthday

Dipika Kakar has turned 37 as she is celebrating her birthday today

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim never fail to express their love for each other.

Birthday surprise

Shoaib surprised his wife Dipika taking her to Burj Khalifa and celebrated her birthday on top of it.

Dipika bakes cake

Dipika Kakar made Shoaib’s birthday special by baking a cake for him.

Stood by each other

Shoaib and Dipika stood by each other facing the society's criticism before their marriage.

Shoaib replies to trolls

Shoaib gave a befitting reply to trolls that bothered his wife Dipika Kakar.

Bigg Boss

Dipika won Bigg Boss 12 and her husband Shoaib said that she made him proud.

Bought new house

As they were expecting a baby the couple bought a new dream house to settle with their baby.

House shopping

Both gave some major couple goals as both went together for shopping to setup their new house.

Dipika left showbiz

Dipika Kakar left acting to give time to her husband and child.

Dipika embraces Islam

Dipika is a Hindu who married a Muslim guy and embrace Islam.

Buys a new car

Shoiab planted a kiss on the forehead of Dipika Kakar when they bought a new BMW X7.

