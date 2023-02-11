Top 10 times Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars were trolled

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the television. The show features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Ayesha Singh aka Sai gets hate for always sacrificing for others.
Neil Bhatt aka Virat has been getting a lot of hate for his behaviour toward Sai.
Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi tries to whitewash her image.
Bharti Patil aka Ashwini was seen supporting Pakhi over Sai.
Bhavani Kaku gets troleld for her orthodox mindset.
Neil Bhatt got trolled for not supporting Sai and later crying alone.
Aishwarya Sharma trolled for calling herself Vinu's Yashoda maa.
Virat knew Vinu is Sai's child, but he proved her a liar.
Pakhi is a soft target of netizens who get slammed for her evil character.
Virat has always seen standing by Pakhi's side.
