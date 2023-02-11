Top 10 times Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars were trolled

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the television. The show features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

Ayesha Singh gets trolled for sacrificing

Ayesha Singh aka Sai gets hate for always sacrificing for others.

Neil Bhatt get trolled for his acting

Neil Bhatt aka Virat has been getting a lot of hate for his behaviour toward Sai.

Aishwarya Sharma gets hate

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi tries to whitewash her image.

Bharti Patil left fans angry

Bharti Patil aka Ashwini was seen supporting Pakhi over Sai.

Bhavani Kaku gets criticised

Bhavani Kaku gets troleld for her orthodox mindset.

Neil Bhatt get slammed

Neil Bhatt got trolled for not supporting Sai and later crying alone.

Aishwarya Sharma slammed

Aishwarya Sharma trolled for calling herself Vinu's Yashoda maa.

Neil Bhatt called Sai liar

Virat knew Vinu is Sai's child, but he proved her a liar.

Aishwarya Sharma gets brutally trolled

Pakhi is a soft target of netizens who get slammed for her evil character.

Virat trolled for being biased

Virat has always seen standing by Pakhi's side.

