Top 10 times Moon Rise star Shehnaaz Gill exuded hotness in thigh-high slit gowns

Shehnaaz Gill is a stunner when it comes to wearing thigh-high slit gowns. Take a look at the times she has swooned her fans with her alluring looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill is making our weekend interesting as she has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her latest offering Moon Rise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was looking sexy in a red coloured thigh-high slit gown which has created frenzy on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Punjabi actress keeps posting hot snaps of hers from varied photoshoots where she is showing off her enviable figure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz is getting the oomph factor and much needed sex appeal in this frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva knows to set the internet on fire and knows to look ravishing in a red coloured thigh-high slit strappy dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This snap of the actress surely makes us say that Shehnaaz is making the mercury rise in winter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss fame is looking piping hot in this satin pink dress which is all things sultry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that "Punjab's Katrina Kaif" is a stunner in red. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her latest offering has been Moon Rise. In the music video, she was seen with singer Guru Randhawa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will next be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is much awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
