Top 10 times Nia Sharma left all stunned with her risque outfits

Nia Sharma is known for her bold and sexy photos. Here, take a look at times she made everyone hooked to her Instagram page with her stunning outfits.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Sequinn dress

Nia is looking too sexy in this sequinn dress. She teamed up the same with a messy ponytail and we cannot stop staring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty in a lehenga

Nia is looking stunning in a white lehenga and is totally looking smoldering hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Frill attire

Nia is looking very cute in this frill attire in which she flaunted her toned body with a lot of confidence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red carpet ready

Nia is looking rosy in this cute pink coloured lehenga that had a ruffled styled dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slaying it

Nia was seen wearing a pretty grey coloured gown by Swapnil Shinde. The grey gown had side slit and was all things classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glory in white

Nia was seen wearing a short white dress that had a tie. She pulled back her hair in a messy bun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunkissed

Nia was looking sexy in a black coloured swimwear that had waist cut out details. She opted to do minimum makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comfortable look

The actress likes to dress up in comfortable attire. Here, she has worn high waisted pants and is looking like a goddess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vision in white

It looks like the lady is obsessed with the colour white. She was seen wearing a white neckline and teamed up her look with a high ponytail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more stars' first salaries will shock you

 

 Find Out More