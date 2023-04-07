Top 10 times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzled in shortest dresses
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked fabulous in short green dress with diamond chokker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka pulls off short pink cutout dress with great panache.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uff, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can make any man go weak in knees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A short pink dress is just perfect for a party with friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The purple lipstick though makes all the difference.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary keeping up with the pastel trend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A little black dress is a girl's favourite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's little dress with balloon sleeves is worth stealing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hotness alert! PCC sets mercury levels high.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
PCC is the hottest patakha in red!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Divas glam up in plunging neckline gowns at Style Icon awards