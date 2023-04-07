Top 10 times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzled in shortest dresses

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looked fabulous in short green dress with diamond chokker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka pulls off short pink cutout dress with great panache.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uff, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can make any man go weak in knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A short pink dress is just perfect for a party with friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The purple lipstick though makes all the difference.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary keeping up with the pastel trend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A little black dress is a girl's favourite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's little dress with balloon sleeves is worth stealing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotness alert! PCC sets mercury levels high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PCC is the hottest patakha in red!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Divas glam up in plunging neckline gowns at Style Icon awards

 

 Find Out More