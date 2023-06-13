Top 10 times Urfi Javed made dresses with food items

Here, take a look at the dresses made out of food items by Urfi Javed.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Pizza

Urfi Javed lately posted a clip where she made her bra out of pizza slices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza on cleavage

She was seen using two pizza slices and eating the third one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza anyone?

This was Urfi's caption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cotton candy

Urfi made a dress out of cotton candy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candy goals

Urfi wore a pink cotton candy top and a green cottong candy skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chewing gum dress

Urif also made a bubble gum dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiwis

Urfi Javed made a top out of kiwis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teabags

Urfi had also made an outfit out of tea bags.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot water

Urfi had also put water on the outfit to show it was made out of tea bags.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tokri

Urfi made a dress out of bamboo tokri where vegetables are kept.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cone

Who makes a bra out of an ice cream cone?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Creative

Urfi is very creative when it comes to dressing up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora to play the main male lead; Rekha to introduce new couples and more

 

 Find Out More