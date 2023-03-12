Top 10 times Urfi Javed made stunning outfits from common, daily use products

Urfi Javed knows to shock her fans with her bizarre, weird and shocking outfits. Here, take a look at the same right here which is exciting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023
It was in Bigg Boss OTT, that Urfi wore an outfit made out of a polythene bag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star made a dress out of a bamboo basket aka tokri in which vegetables are kept.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress once made a dress made out of wire and made a cut-out dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She once wore a dress made out of blades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi had once worn a dress made out of ropes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi posted her photos on her body and made a dress out of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi once wore a glitter dress which had see-through. Netizens said she looked shameless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had once worn a dress made out of wristwatches.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi once wore a 20 kg heavy dress made out of broken glass.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A backless crop top had shocked Urfi's fans on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!