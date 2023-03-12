Top 10 times Urfi Javed made stunning outfits from common, daily use products

Urfi Javed knows to shock her fans with her bizarre, weird and shocking outfits. Here, take a look at the same right here which is exciting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Dress out of a polythene bag

It was in Bigg Boss OTT, that Urfi wore an outfit made out of a polythene bag.

Outfit out of tokris

The star made a dress out of a bamboo basket aka tokri in which vegetables are kept.

Wired dress

The actress once made a dress made out of wire and made a cut-out dress.

Blade outfit

She once wore a dress made out of blades.

Rope outfit

Urfi had once worn a dress made out of ropes.

Bare body

Urfi posted her photos on her body and made a dress out of it.

See-through dress

Urfi once wore a glitter dress which had see-through. Netizens said she looked shameless.

Wristwatch

She had once worn a dress made out of wristwatches.

Broken glass

Urfi once wore a 20 kg heavy dress made out of broken glass.

Backless

A backless crop top had shocked Urfi's fans on social media.

