Top 10 times Urfi Javed put trollers in their place by going bold and bindaas

Urfi Javed has always been trolled for the type of clothes that she wears. Here's how she has given back to the trolls who pulled her down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Urfi was trolled by Sussanne Khan's sister. She told Urfi to not show her boobs and legs, commented on her distasteful dressing. Urfi slammed Farah by saying she was slut shamed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kashmera had once trolled Urfi and had told her to go to the airport only post she buys tickets. Urfi then wore this mini dress and told paps that they should shoot her till the departure gate so that people know that she has got tickets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The author had said that Urfi's clothes are a distraction for young boys. She called Chetan a pervert and said that he messaging young girls is also a distraction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was trolled for her airport look. Urfi revealed in an interview with ETimes that there is so much more to her than the clothes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Urfi was trolled for wearing unbuttoned jeans she revealed that regressive people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was trolled for putting no makeup and she told her trollers to mind their own business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was once compared to Rakhi Sawant who is heavily slammed on social media. Urfi told her trollers that she is way above all the insults.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was once offered clothes by a woman who ran an NGO. Urfi replied saying that she will help the woman get her nose back as she found the same in her business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress slammed Urfi and said that she pays paps to cover her semi nude snaps. Urfi in return called Chahat a gold digger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was once told by a troller the art of dressing up. She told them to mind their own business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
