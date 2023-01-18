Top 10 times Urfi Javed took biggest risks with her bold outfits

Here's a look at the boldest risk Urfi Javed took with her outfits...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023

Urfi X Daayan?

If you are an ITV fan, you'd be memeing this in Daayan category. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Outfit

Are those bangles with which Urfi made her outfit?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bizarre new

Did Urfi Jave just make a costume out of nails?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gemstones 

Urfi Javed is known to be the boldest celeb in town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chain reaction

Yep, those are bicycle chains that Urfi have draped as an outfit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taped

Who's gonna get her out? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phone

When you don't have the boldest outfit, invent one!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hide those assets

Urfi Javed knows how to grab attention... 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheez Badi hai mast mast

Well, Urfi don't give a DAMN about trolls and haters anyway... 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: TOP 10 Bollywood beauties championing body positivity

 

 Find Out More