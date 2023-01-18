Top 10 times Urfi Javed took biggest risks with her bold outfits

Here's a look at the boldest risk Urfi Javed took with her outfits...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023
If you are an ITV fan, you'd be memeing this in Daayan category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are those bangles with which Urfi made her outfit?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did Urfi Jave just make a costume out of nails?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed is known to be the boldest celeb in town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yep, those are bicycle chains that Urfi have draped as an outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who's gonna get her out?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you don't have the boldest outfit, invent one!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed knows how to grab attention...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Urfi don't give a DAMN about trolls and haters anyway...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!