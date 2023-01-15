Top 10 times Urfi Javed went topless and grabbed limelight

Urfi Javed has often made the internet go on a tizzy with her topless photos. Here, take a look at the times she created a sensation on social media with her nude snaps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023

Urfi Javed's new topless photo

The actress took to her social media handle to post a topless video of herself.

Ditching the top

The star did not wear a top but rather wore a feathery piece which she attached to her boobs.

Social media influencer

The TV star comes under the limelight every time because of her bold outfits and controversial posts.

Accused of vulgarity

The Bigg Boss OTT fame contestant was accused of being vulgar by Chitra Kishor Wagh a BJP leader.

Always loves herself

A police complaint was also registered by Wagh against Urfi for indulging in nudity publicly but she has been having a bindaas attitude towards the same.

Freedom

Urfi through her posts expresses that freedom is all that she loves by going topless.

Often trolled

The star is often trolled for going topless and is told that she degrades women's respect.

Experimental fashion

Urfi knows to make costumes from weird items like tape, cycle chains, stones and watches.

Talk of the town

Her bizarre wardrobe collection has made her the soft target for trolls.

Gives a deaf ear

Urfi has become immune to criticism. She does what she feels is the best for her.

