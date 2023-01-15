Top 10 times Urfi Javed went topless and grabbed limelight

Urfi Javed has often made the internet go on a tizzy with her topless photos. Here, take a look at the times she created a sensation on social media with her nude snaps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
The actress took to her social media handle to post a topless video of herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star did not wear a top but rather wore a feathery piece which she attached to her boobs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV star comes under the limelight every time because of her bold outfits and controversial posts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss OTT fame contestant was accused of being vulgar by Chitra Kishor Wagh a BJP leader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police complaint was also registered by Wagh against Urfi for indulging in nudity publicly but she has been having a bindaas attitude towards the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi through her posts expresses that freedom is all that she loves by going topless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star is often trolled for going topless and is told that she degrades women's respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi knows to make costumes from weird items like tape, cycle chains, stones and watches.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her bizarre wardrobe collection has made her the soft target for trolls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi has become immune to criticism. She does what she feels is the best for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
