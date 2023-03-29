Top 10 times Urfi Javed's make up stole the limelight from her OTT outfits

Urfi Javed can never go wrong with her makeup looks. Here, take a look at the times she shined bright liked a diamond with her makeup.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 29, 2023

Eyebrow game

Netizens were very concerned with Urfi's makeup and were like where have her eyebrows been?

Gothic themed

Netizens called her fake Lady Gaga as the gothic-themed makeup did not look good on Urfi.

Go subtle

If you do not want to do loud makeup then go subtle with pink coloured lipstick.

Glossy

It is the season to do glossy makeup to make you sparkle.

Clean look

Urfi looks trendy in this super trendy clean makeup look.

Red hot

Urfi's bold makeup look is perfect for the wedding season.

Shimmery

When in doubt just do blingy makeup like Urfi.

Sun-kissed

Channel the goddess in you with a bronzer for makeup.

Great job

Need to attend the wedding of your ex? This is the makeup style you need to follow.

Hot

Urfi knows to put a bold and beautiful lip shade and how?

