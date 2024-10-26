Top 10 traditional looks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla best for Diwali
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 26, 2024
Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is crackling.
But her desi avatars in the show are also quite fabulous and beautiful.
Samridhii Shukla looks fabulous in everything that she dons.
The colour red suits her the most though. She is mostly seen in pretty lehengas in the show.
This gorgeous green saree makes her look oh-so-pretty. It suits her so well and is perfect for a simple yet elegant Diwali look.
For Diwali puja, a white lehenga with yellow dupatta is just apt. Samridhii looks radiant here.
Given her skin tone, colour pink also suits her pretty well. A full-sleeve blouse is much in trend.
An alter-neck body hugging dress with colour embellishments will instantly make you festive ready.
If choosing a lehenga, a backless choli will make you stand out from the crowd.
That's Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is a gorgeous pastel blue saree.
