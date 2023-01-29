Top 10 trendy hairstyles by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh who is best known for playing Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is known for doing quirky hairstyles. Take a look at her tresses game which is fantastic.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023