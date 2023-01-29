Top 10 trendy hairstyles by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh who is best known for playing Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is known for doing quirky hairstyles. Take a look at her tresses game which is fantastic.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Bun

If you are bored of keeping your tresses open then try tying it in a bun like Ayesha did.

Curly bun

Here Ayesha has tied her hair in a bun but the front portion of her tress is curled.

Braid look

The actress has experimented a lot with her different hairstyles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Short hair

If you want to forget the past with a blast then chop off your long tresses as Ayesha did.

Piggy tail

If you want to go on a date with bae then go all desi as Ayesha did.

Traditional bun

If you have a puja ceremony to attend then opt for a traditional bun as Ayesha did.

Curls

Opt for heavy waves as Ayesha did and go all ethnic during the festive season.

Simple

Keep your tresses open if you want to opt for a simple and easy hairstyle.

Braid girl

Ayesha looked hot in this braided look which was jaw-dropping and mesmerising.

Sexy look

All you need is a sleek open hairstyle with a heavy necklace to rock.

Thanks For Reading!

