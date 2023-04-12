TV stars who married in rich families

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain who reportedly has in Bilaspur a coal washeries business. His family also has a dental college and real estate business.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar who has been an investment banker reportedly in Dubai.

Ankita Bhargava married Karan Patel. He has been heading his family business of packaging and export.

TV actress Neha Marda married Ayushman Agarwal who has been a businessman and is from Patna.

Aamna Sharif is married to Amit Kapoor who has been a film distributor and also a producer.

Smriti Khanna married Gautam Gupta whose dad has a post-production company and is also a film financer.

Lovey Sasan got married to Koushik Krishnamurthy who is from a family of real estate.

Divyanka Tripathi got married to Vivek Dahiya who comes from a family of lawyers.

Dalljiet Kaur recently got married to Nikhil Patel who is a British businessman and an investor.

Mohena Kumari who hails from a royal family married Suyash Rawat who has been a businessman from an affluent family.

