TOP 10 TV Actors from rich homes: From Neil Bhatt to Randeep Rai, here is a lowdown
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Neil Bhatt who plays Virat Chavan on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the son of a lawyer. His father has his own practice
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushal Tandon's family in Lucknow owns Uttar Pradesh's biggest transport carrier and oil business
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Randeep Rai's family has a real estate business in Jhansi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mishal Raheja who is an actor and entrepreneur is from a wealthy business family of South Mumbai
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aly Goni comes from a prosperous business family of Jammu. They have a sprawling home
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pearl V Puri's family is in the real estate business in Agra
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himmanshoo A Malhotra's family has a huge business of wallpapers. He is also into the family business
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta who is of royal lineage, is the son of a celebrated Army veteran
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parth Samthaan comes from a wealthy home in Pune. His father was a businessman
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karanvir Bohra's father Mahendra is a famous filmmaker. Even his cousins are in movie business
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
