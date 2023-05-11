TOP 10 TV Actors from rich homes: From Neil Bhatt to Randeep Rai, here is a lowdown

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Neil Bhatt who plays Virat Chavan on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the son of a lawyer. His father has his own practice

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kushal Tandon's family in Lucknow owns Uttar Pradesh's biggest transport carrier and oil business

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Randeep Rai's family has a real estate business in Jhansi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mishal Raheja who is an actor and entrepreneur is from a wealthy business family of South Mumbai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aly Goni comes from a prosperous business family of Jammu. They have a sprawling home

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pearl V Puri's family is in the real estate business in Agra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himmanshoo A Malhotra's family has a huge business of wallpapers. He is also into the family business

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta who is of royal lineage, is the son of a celebrated Army veteran

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parth Samthaan comes from a wealthy home in Pune. His father was a businessman

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karanvir Bohra's father Mahendra is a famous filmmaker. Even his cousins are in movie business

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fitness routine of Adipurush star Prabhas at 43

 

 Find Out More