TOP 10 TV actresses who are also hot mommies: From Shweta Tiwari to Puja Banerjee, take a look

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Shweta Tiwari who is mom to Palak, Reyaansh is a diva after her body transformation

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puja Banerjee is known as a sex symbol and this hot mumma never disappoints

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barkha Bisht who is mother to Meera has drop dead gorgeous sultry looks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Dholakia's timeless beauty and svelte frame makes us go Woah!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hassanandani is the synonym of effortless chic and gorgeous desi looks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charu Asopa who is a doting mom to Ziana has surprised us with her latest looks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamna Sharif who is mother to a son looks as youthful as ever

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashmera Shah, 50, is a hot mommy to twin sons. She has defied age

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priya Rajda Ahuja who has a toddler son is seen on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamya Panjabi never fails to impress us with her desirable personality

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ugly fights between Bollywood celebrities

 

 Find Out More