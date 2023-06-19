Top 10 TV actresses who are national crushes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Shweta Tiwari is so beautiful that she looks like her daughter Palak Tiwari‘s big sister.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful actresses in the television world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika Kamra is a versatile actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krystle D’souza is the sexiest Asian woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna is a pretty actress from the entertainment world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahhi Vij has impeccable beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ragini Khanna is very beautiful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently ruling the television industry is none other than Ayesha Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonarika Bhadoria looks super mesmerizing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drashti Dhami is the national crush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are plenty of fans of many well-renowned television actresses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just for their on-screen talent but also for their beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Digital Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs make heads turn with their red carpet looks [View Pics]
Find Out More