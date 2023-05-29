Top 10 TV actresses who are water babies, check their scintillating pics

These photos of TV actresses would definitely want you to dive in pool or go for a beach vacation.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is slaying in a white swimsuit.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is relaxing on an island in the Maldives.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a true water baby enjoying beach time in Miami.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget enjoying her pool time with her pet.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is a true water baby playing in the pool.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna looks sizzling hot in blue swimwear.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is raising the temperature in black monokini.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is beating the summer's heat.

Erica Fernandes

Pool person or beach person doesn’t matter. Erica is definitely a water person.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik’s sunkissed pic is yay or nay?

